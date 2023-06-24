Teen airlifted to hospital after off-road collision in New Ross, N.S.

A teen has been airlifted to hospital after an off-road vehicle collision in New Ross.

Lunenburg District RCMP were dispatched to the scene near Lake Lawson Road at about 6:45 p.m. Friday.

Investigators say the crash occurred when a side-by-side and a dirt bike collided head on.

Police say the 16-year-old, who was the sole occupant of the dirt bike, suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to hospital.

The occupants of the side-by-side were not injured in the collision.