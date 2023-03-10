Teen among two more arrested in The Pas double homicide
RCMP have arrested two more people including a 15-year-old in connection with a double homicide in The Pas, Man. in January.
Police were called to a home in The Pas on Jan. 15, just before 4 a.m.
There they found two men, 37 and 42 , with what Mounties described as 'obvious signs of trauma.' Both men later died from their injuries.
On Jan. 31, police arrested a 17-year-old male from Moose Lake, Man. and charged him with two counts of second-degree murder. At the time, RCMP said more arrests were anticipated.
Police continued to investigate and on March 7, arrested a 15-year-old male. A day later, they arrested a 20-year-old man.
The two are from Moose Lake and have each been charged with two counts of second-degree murder.
They remain in custody and police continue to investigate.
-
Ducks play spoiler in beating frustrated Flames 3-1Max Comtois had a goal and assist and John Gibson made 34 stops as the Anaheim Ducks defeated the Calgary Flames 3-1 on Friday night.
-
Shots fired, one person stabbed at Etobicoke banquet hallToronto police are investigating an incident at a banquet hall in Etobicoke on Friday evening that left one person critically injured.
-
Local drummer excited to sit behind the kit at 2023 Juno AwardsA local musician is coming off a world tour and heading straight to the stage in his hometown.
-
‘You appreciate every moment’: Curling fans reflect on pandemic anniversaryIt’s an anniversary no-one is celebrating, but is hard to ignore. Saturday, March 11, marks three years since the global COVID-19 pandemic was declared.
-
Supreme Court Justice Russell Brown issues rare statement; denies Arizona altercation allegationsSupreme Court Justice Russell Brown spoke out Friday, a rarity for a member of Canada's highest court, about an alleged altercation in Arizona that triggered a complaint to the Canadian Judicial Council.
-
Police plan 24-7 virtual self-serve crime reporting over in-person reportingLike a self-serve checkout at the grocery store, Winnipeggers will be able to report crime in a similar way.
-
Hanover officer charged after use-of-force investigationAn officer with the Hanover Police Service has been charged after an investigation into the use of force on a person in custody.
-
Asbestos worries shut down B.C. high school days before March breakAbout 2,000 students in B.C. got an early start to spring break after concerns over asbestos shut down one of the largest schools in the province on Thursday.
-
Multi-vehicle collision in Barrie sends three to hospitalBarrie police say a three-vehicle collision sent multiple people to hospital Friday evening.