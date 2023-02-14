Teen and toddler in hospital after house fire on Manitoba First Nation

A 17-year-old girl and a toddler are in hospital after police say the teen rescued other children from a burning home on a northern Manitoba First Nation.

RCMP say the fire in an apartment building on Tataskweyak Cree Nation was reported to them on Saturday afternoon.

They say the teen risked her life to save children from an upstairs apartment and, when trying to save the last child, a two-year-old boy, lost consciousness due to smoke inhalation.

Both the girl and toddler were rescued by firefighters and transported to hospital, where police say they are in stable but critical condition.

Mounties say the fire remains under investigation.

Tataskweyak Cree Nation Chief Taralee Beardy says in a Facebook post that eight apartments were affected by the fire, displacing eight families.

"It happened very quickly and so suddenly. Thankfully, there were people who noticed the smoke and went to rescue and warn all the tenants," Beardy said in the post.

"Our community members came together to assist the families in need. Even our neighbouring communities of York Landing and the town of Gilliam came to assist with their fire crews and trucks."

Beardy said the 17-year-old and the two-year-old were airlifted to Winnipeg.

Beardy also noted that families are need of various items such as baby formula, disposable diapers, pots and pans, towels, sheets, blankets, pillows, toilet paper and toiletries.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 13, 2023.