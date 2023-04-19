iHeartRadio

Teen arrested after 18-year-old stabbed in southeast Edmonton


Mill Woods Recreation Centre as seen on Google Street View in July 2018.

One person was taken to hospital after an assault at the Mill Woods Recreation Centre on Wednesday.

Police were called to the parking lot of the rec centre around 2:50 p.m. for a report that a teen had been stabbed after a verbal fight.

An 18-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

A youth was arrested in connection with the assault.

Charges are pending, police say.

12