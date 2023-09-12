Teen arrested after alleged assault at Stratford high school

A 14-year-old is charged with assault after Stratford police say two students attacked another teen inside Stratford District Secondary School.

On Monday afternoon, Stratford police said they received a report that two students, ages 13 and 14, attacked a 15-year-old in the hallway at the school.

Police said the 14-year-old was arrested on Tuesday, is charged with assault, and is expected to appear in court in October.

“The 13-year-old accused remains outstanding at this time,” police said in a news release.

The investigation continues.

Police believe the attack was an isolated incident and that there is no further risk to the public.