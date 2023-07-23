Teen arrested after allegedly assaulting man with bear mace
Windsor police arrested a teen Saturday evening after he allegedly sprayed a man in the face with “a harmful chemical.”
Police say officers responded to a call around 6 p.m. that a person had been sprayed with a noxious substance in the 1600 block of College Avenue.
Police learned the victim, a 58-year-old man, had gotten into a verbal altercation with a 15-year-old who was obstructing the street with his bike.
A short time after, the teen returned to the scene and sprayed the victim in the face with a harmful chemical, police say.
Police say the victim suffered physical injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.
Officers found the teen around 8:45 p.m. in the 1300 block of College Avenue. He was arrested and police found a canister of bear mace in one of his pockets.
The teen has been charged with assault with a weapon and administering a noxious substance.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com
-
Vehicle haulers with Cassens Transport go on strikeCassens Transport drivers hit the picket lines on Saturday, looking for pay comparable with what other transport drivers are receiving.
-
Vancouver won’t renew lease for Yaletown overdose prevention site, no new location proposedThe City of Vancouver will not be renewing the lease of an overdose prevention site that’s been in Yaletown since 2021, raising concerns about future access to harm reduction services in the neighbourhood.
-
Feds don't have 'infinite' money to spend on Toronto, Freeland tells ChowFederal Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says the Government of Canada is already spending plenty of money on the City of Toronto and won’t be coming to the table with additional funds to address the city’s fiscal crisis.
-
Province's federal electoral map redrawing finishedThe Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission for Ontario has concluded its work of redrawing the province's federal electoral map, which means there are some changes expected for Waterloo region voters.
-
Fisher finds human foot in lake in Quebec's Outaouais regionQuebec provincial police say a fisher received a shock when they discovered human remains while fishing in the Outaouais region.
-
Tornado reported in Chatham-KentTwo tornadoes touched down in southern Ontario last Thursday, according to the northern tornadoes project.
-
'You're fired!': Are companies letting AI lay off employees in Canada?A new survey of Canadian workers shows how human resource departments are using artificial intelligence when making layoff decisions.
-
Body recovered of one of four people missing following N.S. flood: RCMPRCMP in Nova Scotia say they have found the body of one of the people who went missing over the weekend during massive weekend flooding across the province.
-
Extreme rain in Nova Scotia exceeds once-in-a-century eventOne of more assured outcomes of a warmer climate is more extreme rainfall events and a higher frequency of occurrence, says meteorologist Bob Robichaud.