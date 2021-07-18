Teen arrested after destructive joyride through Saskatoon, police say

A Saskatoon teenager is in custody facing several charges including impaired and dangerous driving.

On Sunday, police received a call about a vehicle driving into a backyard fence in the 400 block of Caldwell Cr., police said in a news release. The call was followed by others reporting an erratic driver in the area, police said.

Officers located the suspect vehicle, a 2019 Chevrolet Tahoe nearby at McCormack Road and Neatby Crescent and initiated a traffic stop, police said.

The suspect vehicle stopped for the marked police vehicle before reversing into the front of the police vehicle, police said.

More officers attended the scene and arrested a 16-year-old girl for impaired driving, according to police.

After interviewing several witnesses, police believe damage caused by the impaired driver spread to two fences, a parked van, an uprooted tree, a downed lamp post and a police vehicle, police said.

The girl faces impaired driving and dangerous driving charges, and hit-and-run charges, police said.