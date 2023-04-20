Teen arrested after shooting at unmarked police car: Manitoba RCMP
A 15-year-old male is in custody after he shot at an unmarked police car early on Thursday morning.
The incident began around 1:35 a.m., when RCMP officers in Dauphin were looking for a 15-year-old male who was wanted by police and believed to be in possession of a gun.
Officers driving in an unmarked police car then saw the suspect and a 19-year-old man leave a home on 5th Avenue NE in Dauphin.
Police allege the two males were walking towards a parked car, but saw the unmarked police car approaching, and turned to walk the other way. The suspects continued to walk, but eventually started to run.
Mounties said that once the unmarked vehicle approached the suspects, the 15-year-old took out a gun and shot at the car. No one was hurt.
The two suspects then ran to their home and barricaded themselves inside.
Officers surrounded the home and contained the area until the emergency response team arrived and went inside the residence. Five people were taken into custody without incident.
The scene is currently being held as officers draft up a search warrant.
The suspects remain in custody and police continue to investigate.
-
Vehicle sought in Spruce Cliff murder-suicide foundCalgary police say a vehicle sought in a murder-suicide investigation has been found.
-
Canadian Food Inspection Agency monitoring for spongy moths in Calgary as spring settles inFederal scientists are busy rolling out another year of pest monitoring equipment meant to protect Alberta's forests and agriculture.
-
Dozens gather to celebrate life of 17-year-old who was fatally stabbed on Surrey busA celebration of life was held in a Surrey park Thursday for 17-year-old Ethan Besplug, who was fatally stabbed on board a transit bus last week.
-
Spirits high at Vancouver 4-20 events, but the weather put a damper on turnoutAll the booths were set up, and merchandise of all kinds was ready to be sold, but strong wind and pounding rain kept a lot of the crowd away from this year's 4-20 celebrations in Vancouver.
-
Union representing DynaLife lab workers says job action could be on the horizonWaits for blood work in many parts of Alberta may get even longer, as private lab company DynaLife continues to struggle after taking over from the public sector.
-
-
Saint John police use stun gun in arrest of man with macheteA 29-year-old man is in police custody after a distress call Thursday afternoon in Saint John.
-
Golf shirts, smaller guns part of VPD's 'softening' approach to revamped school liaison officer programThursday's Vancouver Police Board meeting provided a glimpse into what the new school liaison officer program will look like starting in September.
-
Charges laid after alleged assault in InnisfilPolice in Innisfil have charged one man after multiple people were allegedly assaulted in the town on Wednesday.