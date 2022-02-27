Teen arrested at Cambridge mall for weapon possession

Waterloo regional police have arrested a 16-year-old after they say they found a BB gun on him.

Officers first responded to reports of three teens with a weapon at the Cambridge Centre around 4 p.m. Friday. Police say they found the three teens as they were leaving the mall.

A 16-year-old Cambridge male was arrested and charged with possessing a weapon after a BB gun was reportedly found on him.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police Service.