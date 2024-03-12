Teen arrested for arson; RCMP searching for two more suspects

The Manitoba RCMP has made one arrest and is continuing to search for two more suspects in connection to an arson investigation in Gods Lake Narrows.

The investigation began on Saturday around 8:10 p.m. when officers received a report about a house on fire behind the band office in Gods Lake Narrows.

When police got to the scene, the house was fully engulfed in flames. Nobody was inside the home at the time of the incident and no one was hurt.

Once the fire was out, Mounties determined that three youths had been seen near the home at the time the fire began.

Officers patrolled the areas and found a 16-year-old suspect. They were taken into custody and charged with arson and obstructing a peace officer.

Police continue to look for the two other suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 204-335-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.