Waterloo regional police have arrested a 16-year-old boy in relation to a shooting in Cambridge last February.

Officers were called to the area of Morning Calm Drive and Franklin Boulevard on Feb. 22, 2020 for reports of a robbery. Police say one suspect discharged a firearm and a male was shot. The victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The youth was arrested on Thursday. Police say he's charged with multiple offences, including robbery with a firearm, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm.

He's been held for a bail hearing and is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.