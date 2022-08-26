Teen arrested in connection with assault at Brandon home

A 17-year-old boy is facing an assault charge in connection with an attack at a home in Brandon, Man.

The incident took place on Wednesday night when a group of youths went to a home in the 300 block of 4th Street. Police allege a window was broken and the homeowner was assaulted.

Brandon police said the victim knew the identity of the suspect.

Officers arrested a 17-year-old boy in connection with the incident. He was released from custody, and is scheduled to appear in court in October for a charge of assault.

As a result of this incident, police said another 17-year-old boy was found to be non-compliant with a condition to abide by a 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. curfew.

He was arrested and released from custody. The teen is expected to appear in court in October for failing to comply with a probation order.