Teen arrested in Guelph for high school threat

A 17-year-old was arrested and charged Monday after a threatening message was found at a Guelph high school.

"He's charged with mischief and uttering threats," said Scott Tracey, the media relations coordinator for the Guelph Police Service.

The message, on a bathroom wall, contained a violent threat against students and staff at College Heights Secondary School.

"I'm not too concerned because I think law enforcement will protect us and try to get to the bottom of this," said student Ben Wall. "We should still take it seriously, because it's a pretty serious matter at this point. It's a threat."

Police say the message was discovered by staff members at the school.

"We are still trying to determine if it's one person acting alone," said Tracey. "Any time a threat is made, especially a threat like that, it is a concern to the community and the police. In this particular instance, we don't believe there was any public safety risk. We don't believe he had the means to carry out the threats expressed."

The school's principal notified parents of the incident in an automated message sent out that afternoon.

"We take this very, very seriously, as do the police," said Heather Loney, with the Upper Grand District School Board.

Please see the board website for information regarding

a concerning message found in a school. We and the police take this matter very seriously and are investigating. https://t.co/5EdY30vC3Q

"They talked about it a bit on the announcements," added student Nicholas King.

While officers were at the school during the day as they investigated the incident, they say there won't be increased patrols in the areas as there isn't a public safety risk.