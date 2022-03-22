Teen arrested in playground arson that caused $100,000 in damage: Delta police

Police in Delta say the suspect in an arson case that caused thousands of dollars in damage is a minor.

Due to the person's age and because they have not been formally charged, the police department described its suspect only as a "youth."

The youth was arrested and released again last week, officers said in a brief statement Tuesday. They'll be expected to appear in court at a later date, and information is being prepared for a submission to Crown for approval of a charge against the individual.

The possible charge is tied to a fire earlier this month at a park in the city.

Police were called to Chalmers Park, on 76A Avenue, shortly before 2 a.m. on Saturday, March 5, to investigate the fire on the playground.

The fire was already extinguished by firefighters by the time police arrived, officers said.

Police have confirmed it's being investigated as an arson, but they haven't said what evidence led to that conclusion.

According to an estimate from the department, the fire caused an estimated $100,000 in damage to the Chalmers Park playground.