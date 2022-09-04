Teen arrested nearly two weeks after alleged Cambridge assault

A 16-year-old has been arrested in connection with an alleged assault 13 days after it happened.

Waterloo regional police were first called to the area of Southwood Drive and St. Andrews Street in Cambridge around 11:15 p.m. on Aug. 22 for reports of a disturbance.

A 27-year-old Cambridge woman sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries from the incident, according to officials.

On Saturday, police arrested a 16-year-old from Cambridge and charged then with aggravated assault.