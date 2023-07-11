Teen arrested with replica handgun in north London

A teenaged boy is facing charges after a weapons complaint in north London.

Around 8 p.m. on July 7, people in the area of Hyde Park Road and Fanshawe Park Road complained of seeing somebody pointing what appeared to be a handgun at another person in a parking lot.

After getting a description, police were able to find the person who fled on foot.

He was found not far away and a black replica handgun was found near the suspect.

No physical injuries are reported and a 15 year old is charged with possession of a weapon, resist arrest, fail to comply with release order.