Teen attempting to help goat sent to hospital after collision
CTVNewsKitchener.ca Digital Content Producer
Daniel Caudle
A 16-year-old was taken to hospital, after a collision while attempting move a goat off the road.
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say on July 28, at 9:56 p.m., the Haldimand County Detachment, Haldimand County Fire Services and Haldimand County Emergency Services (EMS) responded to a report of a collision involving a single motor vehicle on Sixth Line just west of Argyle Street South in Caledonia.
According to police, the vehicle hit the goat, and then the teen who was taken to an out-of-town hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The goat was found dead in the westbound lane ditch.
The driver of the vehicle was not injured.
