Teen beaten unconscious at party: Police

Guelph police are investigating after a teenage boy was beaten until losing consciousness at a party early Sunday.

Just after 12:30 a.m., emergency services responded to a home near Dublin Street North and Durham Street.

According to police, two males were at a party when they got in an argument. They went outside where things became physical.

A 17-year-old boy was taken to hospital for treatment of head injuries.

In an email, police said they believe they know the identity of the assailant but have not arrested him yet.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact police.