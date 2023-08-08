Teen becomes Winnipeg’s latest homicide victim; 16-year-old charged

A 15-year-old boy has become the most recent homicide victim in Winnipeg after he was shot at a Jefferson neighbourhood home over the weekend.

According to the Winnipeg Police Service, officers responded to a shooting report at 8:15 p.m. on Saturday. When they arrived at the home, the teen was found dead with a gunshot wound. His death is the 21st homicide in Winnipeg in 2023.

Officers began their investigation, and found that a group of teens were socializing at the home, including one who allegedly brought a sawed-off shotgun.

“At one point, the accused carelessly pointed a loaded firearm at three of the youths,” police said in a news release.

“One of the youths was shot and killed when the firearm discharged in his direction.”

On Monday, a 16-year-old male from Winnipeg was arrested. He has been charged with manslaughter, along with multiple firearm-related charges, including three counts of pointing a firearm.

The teen remains in custody.

The shotgun was also recovered by police.