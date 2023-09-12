Teen boy in serious condition following Saturday night stabbing in Wetaskiwin
A 16-year-old is in serious condition in hospital after a stabbing late Saturday in Wetaskiwin, and RCMP are looking for the culprit.
Mounties say they received a report at 11:26 p.m. of a stabbing outside the Westwind apartments, located on 39 Avenue in the city of about 13,000 65 kilometres south of Edmonton.
RCMP say their investigation revealed a group of youth had a verbal altercation with people inside the apartment building, followed by three males leaving the building, one of them stabbing the victim.
STARS Air Ambulance airlifted the teen to hospital in Edmonton.
Investigators ask anyone with information about the crime to contact Wetaskiwin RCMP at 780-312-7200, or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously by phone at 1-800-222-8477 or online at tipsubmit.com.
