Teen caught doing 4 times the speed limit near school fined, has 'prom vehicle' impounded
A B.C. teen received a hefty fine and had his vehicle impounded after he was caught doing more than four times the speed limit near a school.
Abbotsford police said in a social media post the young driver was caught Wednesday doing 140 km/h in a 30 zone. A photo shared with the post showed a Mercedes-Benz hooked up to a tow truck.
Not only was the 18-year-old driver handed a $483 ticket, but police said his "prom vehicle" was impounded.
A hashtag used by the department also suggested the driver's licence is being reviewed.
Fines and other penalties in B.C. are based on how much over the speed limit a person is driving, among other factors including whether they were in a school or construction zone.
Drivers with one or more ticket for excessive speeding pay a driver risk premium, which is based on convictions and reviewed in three-year periods.
Additionally, drivers with their novice, or "N" licence who receive a driving prohibition have to restart the two-year novice stage before they can take their road test.
