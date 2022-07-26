Teen caught speeding with no licence in Oak Bay
Oak Bay police say a young man is facing multiple fines after he was caught speeding and driving without a licence twice in one night.
The fines were handed out on July 20 when police say they were watching for speeders at the corner of Foul Bay Road and Newton Street.
A speeding vehicle soon arrived and was seen travelling 74 km/h in a 50 km/h zone, police say.
The vehicle was pulled over and police learned that the driver, an 18-year-old man, did not have a driver's licence.
He was issued a ticket for speeding, for not having a driver's licence, and for failing to produce insurance, police say.
The teen reportedly told police that he would leave the vehicle parked on the side of the road and have someone else pick it up.
Police left the driver but returned a short time later and saw the teen "driving away."
Officers pulled over the teen once again and issued him a second ticket for driving without a licence.
Driving without a licence can yield a $276 ticket and three demerit points, while failing to produce insurance can net you an $81 fine.
Meanwhile, speeding within municipalities can lead to fines of $138 to $196, and three demerit points.
