A teen boy has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to a man’s death in Ile a la Cross.

On Wednesday at 3 a.m, RCMP were called to a residence on Elbow Crescent after it was reported that a male had been allegedly stabbed.

When EMS and police arrived at the scene, they found witnesses performing life-saving measures on 46-year-old Cameron Roy, RCMP said in a news release.

Their efforts were unsuccessful and Roy was declared dead at the scene.

A 15-year-old boy was later arrested and taken into custody, RCMP said.

The teen and victim were known each other, according to RCMP.

The teen remains in custody and is scheduled to make a court appearance on Feb. 16 in Meadow Lake Provincial Court.