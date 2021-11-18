Teen charged after aiming replica firearm on Saskatoon school grounds

Saskatoon police have arrested and charged a 15-year-old boy after it was reported he had a weapon on Thursday.

Police were called to a school in the 600 block of Acadia Drive around 12:45 p.m., according to a police news release.

Police say the boy pointed a firearm on school grounds and then had gone home. Police followed the boy home and arrested him at the scene.

The weapon recovered turned out to be a replica firearm and no injuries have been reported, the release said.

The 15-year-old is facing several charges including pointing a firearm and carrying a concealed weapon.