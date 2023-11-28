Teen charged after allegedly robbing three east-end businesses

A London, Ont. man is facing charges after police responded to three robberies in the city’s east end.

At about 4:30 am Saturday, police received a call about the first robbery at a business in the area of Dundas Street and Highbury Avenue North.

Police said a man attempted to cover his face with his hand and brandished a knife and demanded money and e-cigarettes from the employee.

About an hour later, police received another report of a male brandishing a knife at another business in the area of Dundas Street and Clarke Road, demanding money and e-cigarettes.

Then close to 7 a.m., for a third time, a business in the area of Highbury Avenue North and Trafalger Street reported a robbery to police, saying a male with a knife was covering his face and demanding money and e-cigarettes.

In all three instances, the male fled on foot prior to police arriving.

Police were able to track him down and place him under arrest. However, the suspect resisted arrest, and officers used a Taser to stop him.

Police said they found a knife on him, and about $150 worth of stolen property.

Police were able to use video surveillance to confirm this suspect was responsible for all three robberies.

An 18-year-old London man has been charged with three counts of armed robbery, disguise with intent, and resisting arrest.

He is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday to answer to the charges.