Teen charged after bringing bear spray and BB gun to school: RCMP
A teen is facing charges after he allegedly brought a BB gun and bear spray to school in Steinbach.
Mounties said officers were called to the Steinbach Regional Secondary School around 9:40 a.m. on Monday for a report that a student had brought a firearm and bear spray to school.
Officers who went to the school determined a 17-year-old boy had a BB gun, which looked like a handgun, and bear spray in his possession. RCMP allege the teen had sprayed the bear spray off the school’s premises while with other students.
RCMP said no one was injured and both the BB gun and bear spray were seized.
The teen is facing a charge for carrying a concealed weapon and two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. The charges have not been proven in court.
RCMP said the investigation is continuing, and thanked the staff at the school for their "immediate and appropriate" response to the situation.
-
Section of Huron County 31 closed after tractor trailer overturns in Central HuronA section of Sharpes Creek Line closed Monday afternoon following a single vehicle collision involving an overturned tractor trailer that spilled its load of granular fertilizer.
-
'It's extreme': Winnipeg residents concerned about retention ponds flooding propertiesAfter dealing with a pair of weekend storms that brought large amounts of precipitation to Winnipeg and Manitoba, some are now dealing with retention ponds flooding their properties.
-
Hairless goat born on Vancouver Island requires extra care, says fundraiserAn online fundraiser has been launched for a rare hairless baby goat that was born on Vancouver Island in April.
-
Preparing for a disaster in Greater SudburyIt’s National Emergency Preparedness Week and officials in Greater Sudbury say residents should be prepared.
-
More support needed while region builds permanent shelter in WaterlooWith around 400 people in Waterloo Region living outdoors or in unstable housing, the region is extending its emergency shelter program until the end of June. But more help is needed while a permanent shelter is being built in Waterloo.
-
Trevor Birtch makes first court appearance in relation to February chargesWoodstock Mayor Trevor Birtch made his first court appearance Monday morning after being charged with sexual assault and assault in February.
-
What MPI is doing in the downtown City Place parkadeWinnipeggers looking to get a damage estimate with Manitoba Public Insurance have an option to head downtown and drive on up to the fourth level of the City Place parkade.
-
'A little hard to be as optimistic': Alberta farmers frustrated by dry conditions as seeding startsAs farmers start seeding their crops for the year, in much of Alberta they are planting seeds in dry, dusty ground.
-
Farmers optimistic for season ahead, but new challenge arisesPlanting season is underway, and for Barrie Hill Farms, it's been an easier start than last year, thanks to a reduction in pandemic restrictions.