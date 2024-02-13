Teen charged after claiming someone shot him: Windsor police

Windsor police say a 17-year-old male is facing firearm-related charges after an alleged self-inflicted gunshot wound to the leg.

Shortly after 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to Windsor Regional Hospital’s Met Campus after receiving information that a teen had arrived with a gunshot wound to his upper thigh.

Police say the youth claimed to have been shot by a person in a passing vehicle. However, police say further investigation revealed the gunshot wound appeared to be self-inflicted.

As a result, the 17-year-old will be charged with firearm-related offences and public mischief. His name can’t be released under a provision of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

A second individual will also be charged with public mischief.

The firearm used during the incident remains outstanding. Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.