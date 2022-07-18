Teen charged after day camp counsellor assaulted: Winnipeg police
A 16-year-old male from Winnipeg is facing multiple charges after a camp counsellor was assaulted with a noxious substance in broad daylight.
According to police, at 1 p.m. on July 15, officers were called to a schoolyard on Neville Street for a report that a day camp counsellor was assaulted.
When officers arrived, they found an 18-year-old woman, who was working at the camp, suffering from the effects of being sprayed with an unknown noxious substance. Police said they have not determined what the substance was, but said the lingering spray affected six other children – ages six to nine – who were participating in the camp. Police provided medical care at the site, and nobody was taken to the hospital.
According to police, the camp counsellor was confronted by two youths that were previously known to her. They said the youths assaulted her with the spray and ran from the area.
At 8 p.m. on Friday, police arrested a 16-year-old male, and charged him with seven counts of assault with a weapon.
The teen was released from custody on an undertaking.
