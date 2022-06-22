Teen charged after driving ATV through soccer field, nearly hitting child

A 15-year-old has been charged with dangerous operation in Espanola after driving an ATV through a soccer field and almost hitting a child, police say.

Officers from the Manitoulin detachment were called to investigate around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday, Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release.

While patrolling the area, officers found the ATV at a Centre Street business.

"The driver of the ATV was identified and was subsequently arrested," OPP said.

The teen is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 8.

The allegation has not been proven in court.