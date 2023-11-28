Teen charged after fight in school parking lot
CTV Windsor Multi-Skilled Journalist / Digital Lead
Melanie Kentner
Chatham-Kent police say a 17-year-old male has been charged with assault after a fight in a school parking lot.
Officers responded to an address on Queens Line for an assault investigation on Nov. 13.
Police say they discovered that on Nov. 8, two male youths verbally argued in a parking lot at their school in Chatham. The victim disengaged and walked away, but the other youth followed and allegedly physically assaulted the victim.
On Nov. 27 at 4:45 p.m., the 17-year-old Chatham youth was arrested and charged with assault. He was transported to police headquarters and released with conditions and a future court date of Dec. 18.
