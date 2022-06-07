Teen charged after N.S. student receives photo of handgun, prompting school lockdown: RCMP

A 16-year-old boy is facing charges after he allegedly threatened and sent a picture of a handgun to another student, prompting a lockdown at a high school in Cambridge, N.S.

Kings District RCMP received a report around 1:30 p.m. Monday that a teen had threatened to go to Central Kings Rural High School and harm another student.

Police allege the teen also sent the student a picture of a handgun.

The high school, located on Highway 1, went into lockdown right away, while a nearby school, Cambridge and District Elementary School, went into hold and secure.

The RCMP, including members of the Emergency Response Team and Police Dog Services, responded to the scene.

Police learned a male youth had visited a convenience store near the school and had left a backpack behind. Police say they seized the bag as part of the investigation.

About an hour later, around 2:35 p.m., officers found the teenager about two kilometres from the high school and arrested him. Police say he was wearing a different backpack and a replica handgun was found inside.

The teen has been charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and uttering threats.

He was scheduled to appear in Kentville provincial court on Tuesday.