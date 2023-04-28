Teen charged after pellet gun fired at school buses in Almonte, Ont.

A teen is facing several charges after a pellet gun was fired at school buses with children on board, an incident that has left an eastern Ontario community on edge.

The incident happened around 4:30 p.m. Thursday. Police said someone with a pellet gun fired at two school buses from Naismith Memorial Public School in Almonte, Ont.

The shots shattered windows on each of the buses, which were on Highway 29 at Clayton Road. Students were on board at the time, but no one was hurt.

In a note to parents and guardians Thursday night, the Upper Canada District School Board said there were four students on board the buses.

"It is believed that a vehicle, when passing each bus, fired shots at a window," the note said. "This resulted in a window from each bus being broken.

"The bus drivers responded quickly, and police were onsite shortly after the incident."

Grant Gorham's daughter, who is in Grade 2 at the school, usually takes that bus home.

"She spent the night sleeping upstairs last night just because she was scared and rightfully so, we can't answer her questions," he said.

Gorham is thankful the school hosted a movie night on Thursday, which stopped many more students from boarding the bus.

"For the four or five kids that were on that bus, that was a completely different experience, and the parents that had to go pick them up from that. So I mean, I would consider us the lucky ones," he said.

The board said there is emotional support on-site at the school Friday for students and staff who need it. Police say it's an isolated incident and there's no concern for public safety.

Gorham said his daughter did not want to go to school on Friday, and he's shocked such an event would happen in their community.

""We live out in a very quiet, safe, rural area so it definitely shakes you up a little bit to see it this close to home."

OPP said Nathan Brown, 18, of Mississippi Mills, has been charged with using an imitation firearm while committing an offence, discharging an air gun or pistol with intent, and mischief to property.

He is due in court in June.

- with files from Dylan Dyson, CTV News Ottawa