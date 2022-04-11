Teen charged after reportedly brandishing knife at Brantford theatre

A 13-year-old Brantford boy is facing charges, including assault with a weapon, after an incident at a theatre on King George Road.

In a media release, Brantford police said they received a call around 9 p.m. on Saturday about a boy in possession of a knife “causing a disturbance.”

He is reported to have verbally threatened and gestured the knife toward a 37-year-old man.

Police say the knife was handled recklessly and the boy waved it toward multiple other people at the theatre.

A toy gun was also used during the disturbance, police said.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

Once police were called, the boy and three other youth involved in the disturbance fled the scene on foot.

Police found and arrested the 13-year-old on Sunday.

He now faces multiple charges, including:

Assault with a weapon

Possession of weapon for a dangerous purpose

Causing a disturbance

Young teens charged with weapons offences

Saturday’s disturbance is one of a several recent incidents that have seen police in Waterloo region and Brantford lay weapons charges against teens aged 16 or younger.

At least seven such incidents have been reported since the beginning of March.

Dates listed below reflect when the charges were reported by police:

March 1: A 14-year-old faces multiple charges, including assault with a weapon, after he points an airsoft gun at another young person.

March 1: A 13-year-old is accused of robbing a Waterloo restaurant with a BB gun.

March 2: A 15-year-old is charged with weapons possession after a foot chase near a Kitchener high school.

March 7: A 15-year-old Kitchener boy is arrested after he brings a BB gun to school

March 22: A 15-year-old Waterloo boy and a 17-year-old Kitchener girl are arrested after a fake gun is brandished on the LRT in Kitchener

April 2: A 15-year-old Kitchener boy is arrested in connection to a stabbing in Wilmot Township.

April 8: A Cambridge 14-year-old is charged with assault with a weapon after he reportedly threatens others with a lighter and aerosol spray