Teen charged after threats put Kincardine, Ont. school in lockdown

A 17-year-old has been charged after reports of threats that sent a school in Kincardine, Ont. into lockdown.

South Bruce OPP say they received information that threats were being made by an individual in Kincardine around 1 p.m. Thursday.

As a result, a local school entered a 'Hold and Secure' while OPP officers searched the area.

As a result of the investigation a 17-year-old Kincardine, Ont. resident was arrested and charged with uttering threats.

The accused can't be identified under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Police say the incident was isolated and there is no threat to public safety.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-888-310-1122 or contact Crime Stoppers.