Teen charged after weapons call at Cambridge high school
CTVNewsKitchener.ca Digital Content Producer
Alison Sandstrom
A 17-year-old boy is facing multiple weapons related charges after an incident at a Cambridge high school.
In a media release, Waterloo regional police said they were called to a school in the area of Myers Road around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday.
School staff reported that two young people brandished an air gun and fired at students who were standing outside the school. They then fled the area.
One student suffered minor injuries
Police located and charged a 17-year-old boy with two counts of assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, pointing a firearm and discharging an air gun with intent.
Police said the investigation is ongoing and further charges are expected.
-
Fire in North Point Douglas leaves 11 people displacedA fire on Sunday in Winnipeg’s North Point Douglas neighbourhood has left 11 people displaced.
-
‘No, you are not seeing things’: Passenger spotted riding on back of truckOPP West Region shared video on Twitter Sunday of a bizarre situation involving a truck and a stowaway passenger.
-
Fatal stabbing reported near elementary school in Coquitlam overnightInvestigators confirm they have been called after a homicide near an elementary school in Coquitlam in the early hours of Sunday morning.
-
Winners of the second round of East Coast Music AwardsThe second round of 2022 East Coast Music Awards were handed out at a ceremony Sunday in Fredericton, following Thursday night's awards show.
-
Arrest made in Waterloo break-in investigation: WRPSA man has been arrested and charged in connection to a commercial break-in in Waterloo on Saturday.
-
Second round of East Coast Music Award winners announced in FrederictonAnother round of winners was announced Sunday at the annual East Coast Music Awards in Fredericton.
-
Death of man found injured on bridge being investigated as homicideOfficers with the Winnipeg Police Service are investigating a homicide after a man, who was found critically injured on a bridge, died in hospital.
-
80-1 shot Rich Strike races to huge upset in Kentucky DerbyRich Strike came charging up the rail to overtake the leaders in the closing strides for a stunning 80-1 upset in the Kentucky Derby.
-
Beijing loyalist John Lee elected as Hong Kong's next leaderJohn Lee, a hard-line security chief who oversaw a crackdown on Hong Kong's pro-democracy movement, was elected as the city's next leader on Sunday in a vote cast by a largely pro-Beijing committee.