Teen charged after weapons call at Cambridge high school

A 17-year-old boy is facing multiple weapons related charges after an incident at a Cambridge high school.

In a media release, Waterloo regional police said they were called to a school in the area of Myers Road around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday.

School staff reported that two young people brandished an air gun and fired at students who were standing outside the school. They then fled the area.

One student suffered minor injuries

Police located and charged a 17-year-old boy with two counts of assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, pointing a firearm and discharging an air gun with intent.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and further charges are expected.