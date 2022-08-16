Teen charged by OPP after reportedly operating boat with 11 people and only four life jackets

Wellington County OPP have charged a 15-year-old after they say he was operating a boat that had 11 people on it, but only four life jackets.

Police say their marine unit was patrolling Conestogo Lake on Sunday, Aug. 14 when the vessel was stopped.

Six of the people aboard were under the age of 16 and only four life jackets were available, according to officials.

The 15-year-old vessel operator from Milton is facing several Canadian Shipping Act charges, including operating a craft without a licence and operating a craft without proper flotation devices.

"Not only must there be enough personal flotation devices on a vessel for everyone on board, but you should also have it on, especially children," said acting inspector Steve Thomas in a news release. "Most marine fatalities happen unexpectedly when a small boat capsizes, or someone falls overboard."

The teen is scheduled to appear in a Guelph court at a later date.