Teen charged following home invasion, assault and kidnapping

A teen is facing several charges after police responded to a home invasion with a firearm last week in Winnipeg.

Winnipeg police officers were called around 1:15 p.m. on Oct. 21 to a home in the 400 block of Stella Avenue.

Investigators learned a male suspect went into the home where two women and six children were sleeping. Police said the suspect assaulted the women, demanded money and threatened to kill everyone in the home.

Police said the victims believed the suspect had a firearm in his waistband.

While at the home, the suspect ordered a taxi and forced one of the women to go with him to a bank in the 200 block of Portage Avenue.

He tried to make them take out money and when they were unable to, the suspect took her bank card and left the area. Police said the woman ran to safety.

Police found the suspect near Notre Dame and Hargrave and he was taken into custody. Police said no firearm was found.

The suspect, a 15-year-old boy, also damaged the interview room according to police.

He has been charged with armed robbery using a firearm, break and enter with intent, kidnapping, two counts of assault, eight counts of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm and mischief under $5,000.

He remains in custody and the charges against him have not been proven in court.