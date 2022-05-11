Teen charged for alleged stabbing in Cambridge that sent one to hospital
A teen has been charged and one person has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after an alleged stabbing in Cambridge.
Waterloo regional police were called to the scene in the area of Scott Road and Nickolas Crescent around 6:45 p.m. Wednesday.
They say they found a victim and took them to an out-of-region hospital with serious injuries.
A 16-year-old from Cambridge has been charged with aggravated assault, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and assault with a weapon.
"It's usually a bunch of kids out playing," resident Angus Locke said, describing the neighbourhood. "It's nice and quiet, they're all out riding their bikes and scooters and all of a sudden there's this."
Both the victim and suspect are known to each other, according to police.
The investigation is ongoing.
There will be an increased police presence in the area of Scott Road and Nickolas Crescent in Cambridge for a stabbing investigation.
One individual has been taken into custody and there is no concern for public safety. pic.twitter.com/jFHiVj4rl4
