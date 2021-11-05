Teen charged for allegedly pointing fake gun at homes in Woodstock

A 14-year-old male is facing charges following a weapons incident in Woodstock, Ont. Thursday morning.

Around 9:30 a.m. witnesses reported to police that a male was pointing what was believed to be a firearm at houses on Beale Street near Ingersoll Avenue.

Police responded quickly and were able to find the suspect still in the area.

According to police the firearm recovered was an imitation firearm.

The youth has been charged with Possession of Imitation Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose.