Teen charged for driving 50 km/h over the posted limit
Multi-Media Journalist
Fiona Robertson
South Bruce OPP said they stopped a 17-year-old driver near Mildmay, Ont. for driving 113 km/h in a posted 60 km/h zone.
The driver has been charged, their vehicle impounded for two weeks, and license suspended for one month.
OPP would like to remind motorists to stay safe and slow down this holiday long weekend.
