Teen charged for driving through Kitchener baseball diamond

Waterloo regional police have arrested a 17-year-old who allegedly drove through a baseball diamond in Kitchener on Wednesday evening.

Officers were called to the area of Victoria Street South and Eastforest Trail around 9:10 p.m. and found a vehicle stuck in a grass field.

According to a Thursday news release, the vehicle "caused a significant amount of damage to the surrounding turf at the baseball diamond."

Police estimate the damage between $15,000 and $20,000.

A 17-year-old from Kitchener was charged with mischief over $5,000 and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.