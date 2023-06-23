Teen charged in bus driver assault: Halifax police

A 16-year-old is due in court after a pair of teenagers assaulted a Halifax Transit driver, police say.

The teen was charged with assault Monday, about a month after the incident.

While stopped at the Halifax Bridge terminal, police say a group of teens caused a disturbance on the bus and staff asked them to leave.

After getting off, police say two teens in the group ran to the next stop, got on the bus through its back doors while passengers left, assaulted the driver and ran away.

Paramedics treated the driver’s injuries at the scene.

Investigators say they are still looking for the other suspecOt, a Black teenage girl. She wore a black top and pink leggings.

