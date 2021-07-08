Teen charged in connection with January double-fatal crash that killed two Guelph children

Waterloo regional police have laid charges in connection with a January double-fatal collision in North Dumfries that killed two children.

The 17-year-old driver of a Toyota RAV4 involved in the crash is charged with two counts of dangerous operation of a conveyance causing death, dangerous operation of a conveyance causing bodily harm and dangerous operation of a conveyance.

Police say they arrested the motorist and laid the charges on Wednesday, nearly six months after the collision occurred.

The double-fatal collision happened on Spragues Road at Shouldice Side Road on January 31.

Two Guelph children, Amanda Lodge, 10, and Evan Lodge, 12, were killed in the crash.

The Lodge family was driving home from a ski trip when the collision happened.

The children's mother, Susan, and sister, Alyssa, 9, survived.

At the time, police said a Honda van with four occupants travelling east on Spragues Road was struck by a 2018 Toyota RAV4 travelling north on Shouldice Side Road. They said the Toyota was being operated by a 17-year-old Cambridge male.

According to investigators, after the family’s van was struck by the Toyota, a 2020 Land Rover then collided with the two vehicles at the intersection.

The Lodge family told CTV News it's believed Evan was killed instantly. Amanda was on life support at McMaster hospital and died a few days after the crash.