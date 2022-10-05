Teen charged in Okotoks armed robberies, additional suspects sought

RCMP say a youth was arrested and a loaded airsoft pistol seized, in connection with several armed robberies that took place in Okotoks.

Okotoks RCMP officials say a group of three teens have been approaching members of the public near Milligan Drive and Southridge Drive and taking personal items including wallets and phones.

According to RCMP, a pair of teenage boys who matched the description of two of the suspects were spotted by an officer shortly before 3:30 a.m. on Oct. 2.

One of the teens was arrested while the other ran off. RCMP police dog services responded to the area but the second suspect was not located.

RCMP seized an airsoft gun during the arrest.

The arrested youth, who cannot be named due to his age, faces several charges including:

Two counts of robbery;

Three counts of pointing a firearm;

Three counts of assault with a weapon;

Using a firearm in the commission of an offence;

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose; and,

Carrying a concealed weapon.

The teen has been released from custody ahead of his next court appearance.

RCMP continue to seek the other two male suspects who are believed to be roughly 15 or 16 years old and 165 centimetres (5'5") tall.

Anyone who has information regarding the armed robberies is asked to contact the Okotoks RCMP detachment at 403-995-6400 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.