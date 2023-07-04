Teen charged with assault in Chatham

A teen is facing multiple charges after she allegedly assaulted two adults and cut another youth with a knife.

Chatham-Kent police responded to a disturbance around 7 p.m. on Centre Street in Chatham Monday.

Through investigation, police learned the youth had assaulted two adults and cut another teen with a knife.

The 17-year-old has been charged with three counts of assault, assault with a weapon and weapons dangerous. She has been held in custody pending a bail hearing.