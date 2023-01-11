Teen charged with attempted murder in Orillia shooting
A 17-year-old faces an attempted murder charge in connection with a shooting in Orillia on Tuesday.
Provincial police responded to a 911 call around 2 a.m. for reports of gunshots at a residence in the area of Colborne and Dunedin streets.
Police say no one was injured.
They arrested the teen and a 19-year-old the same day.
The 17-year-old is also charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and is being held in police custody.
The minor's identity is protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.
The 19-year-old from Orillia is charged with unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm.
That individual has been released from custody but will have to appear in court to answer to the charges at a later date.
Investigators believe this was an isolated incident and say there are no concerns for public safety.
