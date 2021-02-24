A Maskwacis teen has been arrested and charged following a serious shooting south of Edmonton.

RCMP said around 5:30 p.m. Sunday they responded to a home on the Samson Cree Nation and found a male who had been shot.

The victim was transported to hospital by STARS air ambulance and is now in stable condition.

On Tuesday, police arrested Francis Edward Nepoose and charged him with attempted murder, unauthorized possession of a firearm and failure to comply with a release order.

The 19-year-old remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court Thursday, Feb. 25.