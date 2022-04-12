Teen charged with evading police, driving dangerously: P.E.I. RCMP
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca writer
Leigha Kaiser
A 17-year-old has been arrested and charged after allegedly failing to stop for police and driving dangerously in Alberton, P.E.I.
Just before 10 p.m. on Thursday, Prince District RCMP says a vehicle evaded a traffic checkpoint and fled from police, reaching speeds over 150 km/h in a 80 km/h zone. Police say the driver also passed other vehicles dangerously.
Following an investigation, police were able to identify the driver as a teen from the West Prince area.
The 17-year-old was arrested shortly after the incident. They were later released and are scheduled to appear in Summerside provincial court at a later date.
