Teen charged with first-degree murder in Toronto shooting
A teenage boy has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of another teenage boy at a Scarborough apartment building last month.
On the afternoon of Sept. 21, police and paramedics were called to Gilder Drive, in the area of Eglinton Avenue East and Midland Avenue, where they found 17-year-old Zaybion Lawrence in front of the building suffering from gunshot wounds.
Lawrence was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition but was later pronounced dead. He is the city’s 52nd homicide victim.
The shooting prompted a nearby school to be put on hold and secure.
Two weeks later, on Wednesday, police announced a suspect, a 16-year-old boy, had been arrested in the case.
He has been charged with first-degree murder. Police cannot identify the boy under the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.
Police continue to ask anyone with information to contact homicide investigators at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).
-
'These are going to be your community leaders': Elementary students honoured for safety patrol workStudents from Yorkton's St. Paul School were recognized Wednesday for keeping the streets safe near their place of learning.
-
Sask. Police find woman’s body in burned vehicleThe Prince Albert Police Service have identified a 36-year-old woman found inside a burned vehicle over the weekend.
-
Sault YMCA, library team up to stimulate your body and mindA trial of the YMCA's gym, weight room and pool is only a library card away for those in the Sault.
-
'It's a celebration': Powwow held at Lethbridge elementary schoolThe field of Children of St. Martha School was filled with drumming, singing and dancing on Wednesday because, for the first time since 2019, the Holy Spirit School Division held a powwow.
-
Housing and public safety among top concerns in Victoria mayoral candidates debateVictorians lined up outside city hall on Wednesday to cast an advance vote for the next leader of the city. Across the street, those vying to be the next mayor squared off in a live debate hosted by Victoria radio station CFAX 1070.
-
New research out of Western sheds light on consequences of cannabis exposure in uteroWhile research into the effects of cannabis use and pregnancy is still in its infancy, a team of researchers at London, Ont.’s Western University are exploring how exposure to cannabis during pregnancy can affect the developing brain of a fetus.
-
More than 1,000 jobs, millions in funding added to Alberta aviation industryThe Alberta government is pledging more than $73 million toward the province's aviation and aerospace industry – a move it says will foster growth and make Calgary a hub for travel.
-
Edmonton man charged after drug bust in Grande Prairie, Alta.A 25-year-old man is facing seven charges after RCMP say he was caught trafficking cocaine, methamphetamine and fentanyl in Grande Prairie.
-
This is the most popular vehicle stolen by thieves as auto thefts skyrocket in OttawaOttawa police are reporting a sharp rise in the number of vehicles stolen in Ottawa this year, with newer model Honda CRV's topping the list of targets for thieves.