Teen charged with grabbing child by throat in Sault bathroom

Police in Sault Ste. Marie have charged a 17-year-old suspect with assault following an incident this week in a public washroom.

Someone called 911 on July 27 to report an assault on Black Road.

“Upon arrival, officers learned the youth followed a child into a public restroom and grabbed their throat,” police said in a news release.

“They fled the area before police arrived.”

But a witness saw the suspect in the restroom again July 28 and called police.

Police haven’t responded to requests for more information, such as the age difference between the victim and the suspect.

The suspect was arrested and charged with assault. The accused was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 3.